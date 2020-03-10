Znak & Co. launches podcast division

The LA and London-based prodco behind Netflix’s I Am a Killer is entering the podcast world with a slate of true-crime podcasts already in development.

Znak & Co.’s podcast division will be headed up by its head of factual Danny Tipping, who serves as executive producer across the slate.

The company has also formed a partnership with Coex Studios, a UK-based podcast production company, which will see the companies create, develop and produce non-fiction audio programming.

Coex has created hit fan show podcasts for the BBC, Channel 5, Channel 4, and more, while Znak & Co’s weekly podcast West:Word, a fan show podcast for HBO’s Westworld, has been commissioned for Sky Atlantic in the UK.

“Podcasts are the perfect next step for Znak & Co, allowing us to build on our expertise in producing fan shows, and create further great crime content with the team from Netflix’s hit I Am A Killer,” said Natalka Znak (pictured), president of Znak & Co, in a statement. “We are delighted to be launching with leaders in this space Coex Studios, and with them we plan to excite the marketplace with our development slate quickly.”