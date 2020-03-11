NAB, Full Frame Doc Fest cancel April events

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has canceled its upcoming conference in Las Vegas slated to begin on April 18, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a message posted on the NAB Show site, NAB’s president and CEO Gordon H. Smith said: “In the interest of addressing the health and safety concerns of our stakeholders and in consultation with partners throughout the media and entertainment industry, we have decided not to move forward with NAB Show in April. We are currently considering a number of potential alternatives to create the best possible experience for our community.

“This was not an easy decision,” he added. “Fortunately, we did not have to make this decision alone, and are grateful to our NAB Show community for engaging with us as we grappled with the rapidly-evolving situation. This Show is as much yours as it is ours, and it is important to us that we move forward together.”

Smith also called for patience as the association considers potential options for presenting content and networking opportunities to clients. “We are committed to exploring all possible alternatives so that we can provide a productive setting where the industry can engage with the latest technology, hear from industry thought leaders and make the game-changing connections that drive our industry forward,” he added.

The conference is one of the largest for the media production and technology sectors, reeling in more than 90,000 delegates from 160 countries according to organizers.

As well, on the day the World Health Organization branded the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic, the annual Full Frame Documentary Festival, slated for April 2-5, was also pulled. Host venue Duke University, in Durham, North Carolina, has canceled all sponsored events through to April 20, thereby impacting the doc fest.

A statement from the organizers reads in part: “We humbly ask for patience as our team works through the many details involved with canceling an event of Full Frame’s scale. Updates will be posted here on our website as more information becomes available.

“We are deeply grateful for the understanding of our incredible Full Frame community, along with the continued support from Duke University. Know that we remain committed to our mission of celebrating and enhancing the documentary art form and now look ahead to next year’s festival, running April 8­-11, 2021.”

(Image: Shutterstock)