TLC UK serves up “Vicky Pattison Spills the Beans”

TLC UK has greenlit a one-off special from Angel Eye Media, centering around a dinner party hosted by Vicky Pattison, from Queen of the Jungle and Celebrity Masterchef.

In Vicky Pattison Spills the Beans, the former Geordie Shore and Ex on the Beach participant is joined by her best friends, Pete Wicks and Ferne McCann, and their mothers, as the special is set for Mother’s Day. Each guest cooks a course, while the dinner party host gets the conversation going by talking about their time in the jungle and the darker side of reality television.

The series editor is Ollie Durrant and executive producer is Richard Osborne. It was ordered by Clare Laycock, SVP, head of lifestyle and entertainment brands at Discovery UK and Ireland, and commissioned by Charlotte Reid for TLC UK.

“Our viewers love Vicky Pattison and I’m delighted to welcome her back to TLC for this one-off Mother’s Day special,” said Laycock in a statement. “Vicky and her mother have a really special relationship, and the show gives viewers a unique opportunity to see the pair strengthen their bond while cooking for their well-known friends and tacking some difficult conversations around the table.”