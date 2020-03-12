Brown Bob Productions launches U.S. arm

UK specialist production company Brown Bob Productions is opening a U.S. office in New York City, headed up by Gillian Hourihan.

Founded by joint CEOs Nicki Gottlieb and Jacqueline Hewer, Brown Bob Productions is the London-based company behind fixed-rig shows such as Inside the Ambulance, Inside the Vets and Inside the Operating Theatre for the UKTV-owned W channel, and Fraud Squad: NHS and Fraud Squad: The Hunt for BBC Daytime. The company also produces History Hunters and The Architecture the Railways Built for UKTV’s Yesterday and Great Rail Restorations with Peter Snow for Channel 4.

Brown Bob US aims to replicate Brown Bob Productions’ high volume and returnable factual series for U.S. audiences.

As development producer of Brown Bob US, Hourihan (pictured) will expand the U.S. business, developing and pitching content to networks and digital platforms as well as forming new collaborations. She will report directly to Gottlieb and Hewer.

Hourihan previously worked in Brown Bob’s London office, and in her 10-year career has developed, cast and produced features, formats and reality TV shows including Made in Chelsea. She has also served as producer at NBCUniversal.