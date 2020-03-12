People/Biz

Canadian Screen Awards canceled due to COVID-19

The Canadian Academy has cancelled all Canadian Screen Week events in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver "in light of the COVID-19 pandemic."
By
March 12, 2020

The Canadian Academy has cancelled Canadian Screen Week, including the March 29 broadcast gala.

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Academy is deeply saddened to announce the cancellation of all Canadian Screen Week activities in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, including the national broadcast gala on Sunday March 29th,” read the statement. “Following a thorough review of Canadian Screen Week events and an assessment of the potential risk to our attendees, we feel this is the only responsible decision at this time.”

The Academy says it is “committed to the celebration of our Canadian Screen Award nominees and Special Award honourees,” with an update on the awards to come.

The Canadian Screen Awards honor outstanding achievement in the Canadian film, television, and digital media industries and are administered by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.

The event was scheduled to take place between March 23 – 29, 2020.

More to come

(From Kelly Townsend, Playback Daily)

TAGS:
,

Top Stories

  • Jennifer O'Connell
    People/Biz

    HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell to keynote at Realscreen West
    By Realscreen Staff
    March 10, 2020
  • shutterstock_160441370
    People/Biz

    City of Austin cancels SXSW due to coronavirus concerns
    By Barry Walsh
    March 6, 2020
  • Avi-Armoza
    People/Biz

    Armoza unveils “virtual marketplace” as industry reacts to MIPTV cancellation
    By Barry Walsh
    March 5, 2020
  • Kew-Media-Group-600x386
    People/Biz

    Kew placed in receivership; all directors resign
    By Jordan Pinto
    February 28, 2020
    • TAGS:
    ,
    About The Author

    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search