Canadian Screen Awards canceled due to COVID-19

The Canadian Academy has cancelled Canadian Screen Week, including the March 29 broadcast gala.

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Academy is deeply saddened to announce the cancellation of all Canadian Screen Week activities in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, including the national broadcast gala on Sunday March 29th,” read the statement. “Following a thorough review of Canadian Screen Week events and an assessment of the potential risk to our attendees, we feel this is the only responsible decision at this time.”

The Academy says it is “committed to the celebration of our Canadian Screen Award nominees and Special Award honourees,” with an update on the awards to come.

The Canadian Screen Awards honor outstanding achievement in the Canadian film, television, and digital media industries and are administered by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.

The event was scheduled to take place between March 23 – 29, 2020.

(From Kelly Townsend, Playback Daily)