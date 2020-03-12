Tribeca Film Festival postponed following New York ban on large events

The Tribeca Film Festival, slated for April 15-26, has been postponed following a ban imposed on Thursday (March 12) by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on events or gatherings of 500 people or more.

Organizers issued a statement from Tribeca Enterprises co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal, which read: “We founded the Tribeca Film Festival as a way to heal our community after the devastation of the 9/11 attacks in 2001. We were determined to overcome our fear and anxiety by joining together. It is in our DNA to march forward while caring about our community.

“We have made the difficult decision to postpone the 19th Tribeca Film Festival (April 15-26) based on the announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that events of 500 people or more are banned due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. We are committed to ensuring the health and safety of the public while also supporting our friends, filmmakers and storytellers who look to Tribeca as a platform to showcase their work to audiences. We will be back to you shortly with our plans.”

Organizers are asking attendees to visit the official Tribeca site for updates, ticket refund information and “details about how we are moving forward.”

While no information about new dates has been released, Tribeca is one of the few festivals to announce a postponement as opposed to an outright cancellation. Industry tentpole events such as MIPTV, South by Southwest, the NAB Show and the Canadian Screen Awards have all cancelled their 2020 editions in the wake of the global pandemic.