HGTV sets airdate for “House in a Hurry”, preps “Selling the Big Easy”

Discovery-owned home improvement net HGTV has set a March premiere date for the previously-announced House in a Hurry, produced by Tennessee-based Lusid Media.

Cameras will follow in real time as a family embarking on an “exciting life change” spend 72 “intense” hours searching for a home in an unfamiliar city.

“House in a Hurry is house hunting on steroids,” Jane Latman, president of HGTV, said in a statement. “These families are under a serious time crunch to buy a home and sometimes things reach a breaking point—it’s a real roller coaster ride!”

In the premiere episode, a family is relocating from Raleigh to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the husband’s job and needs to quickly find a new home before their teenager starts high school. With their desire to find a great house in a “popular, eclectic” neighborhood close to downtown, the couple will have their work cut out for them.

Throughout the season, House in a Hurry will feature more families as they navigate the challenges of making quick real estate decisions — including buying in highly competitive markets where homes sell in hours. With a looming deadline, it’s more challenging to find properties that can check off the wish list and fit the budget.

Executive producers for Lusid Media are Zak Weisfeld and Libby Richman.

House in a Hurry premieres Sunday, March 22, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

The network has also announced the premiere of Selling the Big Easy (pictured), a real estate docureality series featuring New Orleans native and resident real estate expert Brittany Picolo-Ramos. In the series, which premieres on April 10, Picolo-Ramos shows clients a wide assortment of potential homes, ranging from a classic Victorian in the heart of downtown to a lakefront estate in the tony Metairie suburb, to a colorful 1870s historic home in Paradise Park, minutes from the French Quarter and Bourbon Street.

Information regarding the production company for Selling the Big Easy had not been provided by press time.

(With files by Barry Walsh)