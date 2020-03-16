Amazon Prime Video orders Paris Saint-Germain docuseries

Amazon Prime Video has greenlit yet another sports-related documentary series, this time spotlighting French footballing giants Paris Saint-Germain as the club celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The untitled four-part series will provide an in-depth look at the inner workings of the most successful French football club in history – founded in 1970 – during the 2019-20 season and over the last 50 years, providing interviews with previous and current players, coaches, supporters and executives from the club. In addition, the docuseries will offer up footage of the club’s day-to-day life and how it prepares for its high-stakes games, on both the French and European stage.

The docuseries will also offer close-up access to players and staff members including Thomas Tuchel, Brazilian international Neymar Jr., club captain Thiago Silva, French phenom Kylian Mbappé, defenders Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe, and midfielders Marco Verratti and Julian Draxler.

The docuseries is jointly produced by PSG TV and CAPA, and is directed by Manuel Herrero.

It will launch in 2020 on Amazon Prime Video globally, except in China and Middle East.

The project will join Amazon Prime Video’s growing line-up of sports-centric content, which currently includes such documentaries as All or Nothing: Manchester City, All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, Take Us Home: Leeds United, Inside Borussia Dortmund, Six Dreams, Steven Gerrard’s Make Us Dream, Raphaël Varane: Destin de champion and El Corazón de Sergio Ramos.