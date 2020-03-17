Docs

Channel 5 orders Blakeway historical drama doc on Henry VIII

Viacom-owned free-to-air UK broadcaster Channel 5 has commissioned Zinc Media-owned production outfit Blakeway Productions to produce a three-part drama documentary set to explore Britain’s most notorious monarch. Henry VIII: Man, Monarch, ...
March 17, 2020

Viacom-owned free-to-air UK broadcaster Channel 5 has commissioned Zinc Media-owned production outfit Blakeway Productions to produce a three-part drama documentary set to explore Britain’s most notorious monarch.

Henry VIII: Man, Monarch, Monster (3 x 60 minutes) will investigate Henry VIII – known as the father of the Royal Navy – and how his traumatic childhood transformed “a clever, handsome prince” into a paranoid ruler best known for his six marriages, in particular his efforts to have his first marriage to Catherine of Aragon annulled.

The series will also look to unravel Henry VIII’s complicated relationship with his father, Henry VII of England, and the traumatic effect of the death of his mother, Elizabeth of York.

“Henry VIII is an iconic monarch, famous throughout the world, yet few understand what influences made him become the person he ended up being,” said Zinc Media’s creative director Emma Hindley in a statement. “We have worked with a team of Tudor experts and gained access to little-known historical records and documents never seen before on TV to help explain how Henry’s psychology and personality fundamentally shaped his rule – and therefore shaped England as a nation.”

Blakeway’s Hindley serves as executive producer on the series. It was commissioned by C5′s Lucy Willis. TCB Media Rights will distribute the title internationally.

Henry VIII: Man, Monarch, Monster further bolsters Blakeway’s relationship with Channel 5, having previously partnered on such historical documentaries as Tony Robinson’s History of BritainQueen Victoria and Her Tragic Family, Diana: 7 Days that Shook the World, and Egyptian Tomb Hunting.

