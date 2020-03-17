COVID-19: Pact calls on UK gov to support broadcasting, production sector

UK trade organization Pact is calling on the federal government to adopt a “range of measures” to support the country’s broadcasting and production sector, which it calls “one of the UK’s most successful domestic and export industries,” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its proposed measures include suspending all payments of HMRC liabilities for VAT, PAYE, NI and corporation tax for small- to mid-sized enterprises, and implementing a business rates holiday “for as long as necessary.”

To support the industry’s skilled freelance and self-employed workforce, Pact is also requesting the UK government simplify access and processes for state unemployment benefits, and freeze personal credit interest payments among other recommendations.

Finally, in an effort to bolster domestic publicly-owned public service broadcasters, the organization is proposing an increase to those broadcasters’ borrowing limits to “ensure they can support their program budgets” when the current hiatus on production comes to an end.

“This is an unprecedented crisis and in order to ensure that the UK industry can recover and continue to be one of the world’s most successful audiovisual sectors the UK government should do all that it can to help,” Pact stated in a press release.