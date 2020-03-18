Docaviv postpones 22nd annual film festival until autumn

Docaviv is the latest international documentary film festival to postpone its event due to global COVID-19 outbreak

The Israeli festival’s 22nd annual, which was scheduled to take place May 21 to 30, has now been pushed to September, and is expected to run Sept. 3 – 12.

“Given the obstacles the world is facing during this time, we feel there is no other choice than to postpone this year’s festival,” said Docaviv’s artistic director Karin Rywkind Segal in a statement. “The health and safety of our audiences, filmmakers, staff, volunteers, and supporters is of the utmost importance.

“Despite the disappointment, we are pleased to announce new tentative dates for the festival. In optimistic anticipation of better days ahead, Docaviv 2020 will be held September 3 – 12. We aim to move forward not with panic or sadness, but with hope for the future. Our team is working around the clock to review, reschedule, and reinvent.”

Docaviv serves as the largest film festival in the city of Tel Aviv, and the only festival in the country dedicated to documentary films.

The festival is home to more than 130 local and international film screenings set across both competitive and non-competitive sections. Winning films of the Israeli, international and short documentary categories are eligible to compete for the Academy Awards documentary competition.

The festival also hosts a number of industry events, including one-on-one meetings between filmmakers and international decision makers; and DOC-LAB-TLV, a rough-cut lab with international mentors.

“We are following in the footsteps of many film festivals around the world who have been forced to cancel or postpone as well,” added festival director Galia Bador. “The documentary industry is one that knows how to weather hardships and understands that great beauty, art, and storytelling often come as a direct result of what we endure. We look forward to the day that our community can reconvene in celebration of great filmmaking.”

The news comes just as myriad international festivals and global conferences are being forced to cancel, postpone or move their events online. Among those affected by the coronavirus pandemic are MIPTV, Tribeca Film Festival, Hot Docs, the NAB Show, SFFILM, CPH:DOX, Santiago Wild Festival, the Canadian Screen Awards, and upfront presentations for NBCUniversal, Fox, WarnerMedia, and Discovery.

Photo by Nir Shaanani