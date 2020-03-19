HBO sets “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children” for April

Premium cable network HBO has slated an early April transmission date for its latest true crime docuseries Atlanta‘s Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children, which is set to examine Georgia’s disappeared children in the late-70s and early-80s.

The five-part documentary series is to re-examine the abduction and murder of at least 30 African-American children and young adults over a two-year period starting in 1979, and is produced by Show of Force and John Legend’s Get Lifted Co, in association with Roc Nation.

Beginning with the re-opening of the case in March 2019, by Atlanta’s mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, the docuseries tracks the story from the initial disappearance of two murdered teenage boys to the indictment and prosecution of 23-year-old Wayne Williams for murdering 28-year-old Nathaniel Cater and 21-year-old Jimmy Ray Payne. Ten other children’s murders were linked to Williams by the prosecution. He was sentenced to life terms, and the series examines how many of the victims’ family and members in the Atlanta community don’t believe Williams was guilty.

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered looks at alternate suspects and the biases and unexplored leads of the original investigation, and tells the story through interviews with those closest to the children and the investigation, interviewees include several of the victims’ mothers and family members, journalists, retired Atlanta police detectives and FBI agents and Williams’ attorneys, as well as court documents, and exclusive archival footage.

The docuseries is executive produced and directed by Sam Pollard, Maro Chermayeff, Jeff Dupre and Joshua Bennett for Show of Force, and is executive produced by John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius for Get Lifted Co. in association with Roc Nation.

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children is to air on April 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, as well as its streaming platforms.