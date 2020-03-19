Lionsgate’s Dan McDermott, WarnerMedia’s David Beck join AMC Networks’ programming team

AMC Networks Entertainment Group has bolstered its senior leadership structure with the appointment of industry veterans Dan McDermott and David Beck to its programming division.

McDermott (pictured left) joins the company as president of original programming and co-president of AMC Studios alongside Stefan Reinhardt. He replaces David Madden, who stepped down as president of programming for AMC’s Entertainment Networks and AMC Studios in November 2019 after AMC Studios was shifted under Entertainment Networks Group president Sarah Barnett.

Beck (right), most recently EVP of strategy and operations at WarnerMedia, boards AMC Networks as EVP and head of programming strategy and business operations.

“These two outstanding leaders arrive as we reshape our company to put our passionate audiences and premium content at the heart of our operations,” said Barnett in a statement. “Nobody can thrive today in our fast-moving industry without a nimble structure and exceptional teams led by outstanding people, that’s what we’re building at AMC Networks.”

Based in Los Angeles, McDermott will be responsible for content creation across the Entertainment Group’s network brands including AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios.

The executive will be responsible for overseeing key programming executives including Ben Davis, EVP of scripted programming for AMC Studios; as well as Kristin Jones, EVP of international programming and programming innovation; Susie Fitzgerald, EVP of scripted programming; and Marco Bresaz, SVP of non-fiction and alternative programming, all for the Entertainment Group.

Most recently, McDermott led Lionsgate TV’s scripted partnership with BBC Studios. Prior to this, he was a producer, writer and partner in Di Bonaventura Pictures Television, and before that worked at Fox and DreamWorks.

Beck will be responsible for leading the Entertainment Group’s linear and digital programming strategy, scheduling and acquisitions group, digital content and operations including AVOD, TVE, and AMC Premiere, as well as managing certain brand and functional areas across AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV.

He will oversee Gregory Ainsworth, SVP of operations and strategy; Courtney Thomasma, executive director of BBC America; and Blake Callaway, executive director of IFC and SundanceTV.

Before boarding WarnerMedia, Beck served as chief strategy officer and chief ventures officer at TNT and TBS Networks. Before that, he was a co-founder and managing partner at media and technology advisory and investment firm BRaVe Ventures.

Beck also held senior posts at Univision Communications and Bain & Company.

Both McDermott and Beck will report into Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios.