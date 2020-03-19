Docs

The Grierson Trust DocLab scheme, awards adjust to COVID-19 pandemic

UK-based documentary filmmaking charity The Grierson Trust announced Thursday (March 19) it plans to run its 2020 awards ceremony as scheduled in November, but warns that some — or all ...
By
March 19, 2020

UK-based documentary filmmaking charity The Grierson Trust announced Thursday (March 19) it plans to run its 2020 awards ceremony as scheduled in November, but warns that some — or all — of the jury panels may be held remotely as per government advice around COVID-19.

The organization is still accepting applications for this year’s Grierson DocLab scheme for new entrants to factual TV and film until the deadline this Friday (March 20).

Next steps for the scheme, including selection day and other key dates, are expected to be outlined in the future as the original schedule will “no longer apply given restrictions on travel and large meetings from government.”

“We would like to assure everyone who has applied that we will consider their applications carefully, as always, and will do everything in our power to put an alternative plan in place for the scheme as swiftly as possible,” the organization said in a statement.

More news about the awards ceremony is expected to be announced soon.

“We would like to reiterate that we will continue to monitor developments carefully and adjust our plans for all of The Trust’s activity accordingly,” the charity stated in a release.

 

TAGS:
,

Top Stories

  • MIPTV 2018 - ATMOSPHERE - OUTSIDE - PALAIS DES FESTIVALS
    People/Biz

    MIPTV launches “online experience” following cancellation
    By Jillian Morgan
    March 18, 2020
  • Rob_Sharenow_0043-1_Cropped_PREFERED[1]
    People/Biz

    A+E Networks programming president Rob Sharenow to keynote Realscreen West
    By Realscreen Staff
    March 18, 2020
  • Monster Garage
    People/Biz

    Discovery, NBCU, WarnerMedia, Fox axe live upfronts over COVID-19 concerns
    By Jillian Morgan
    March 13, 2020
  • Tribeca Film Festival 2020 (1)
    People/Biz

    Tribeca Film Festival postponed following New York ban on large events
    By Barry Walsh
    March 12, 2020
    • TAGS:
    ,
    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search