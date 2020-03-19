The Grierson Trust DocLab scheme, awards adjust to COVID-19 pandemic

UK-based documentary filmmaking charity The Grierson Trust announced Thursday (March 19) it plans to run its 2020 awards ceremony as scheduled in November, but warns that some — or all — of the jury panels may be held remotely as per government advice around COVID-19.

The organization is still accepting applications for this year’s Grierson DocLab scheme for new entrants to factual TV and film until the deadline this Friday (March 20).

Next steps for the scheme, including selection day and other key dates, are expected to be outlined in the future as the original schedule will “no longer apply given restrictions on travel and large meetings from government.”

“We would like to assure everyone who has applied that we will consider their applications carefully, as always, and will do everything in our power to put an alternative plan in place for the scheme as swiftly as possible,” the organization said in a statement.

More news about the awards ceremony is expected to be announced soon.

“We would like to reiterate that we will continue to monitor developments carefully and adjust our plans for all of The Trust’s activity accordingly,” the charity stated in a release.