Discovery, Nine Entertainment to launch male-focused channel 9Rush

Discovery and Australian media company Nine Entertainment have struck a partnership to launch Australian free-to-air channel 9Rush.

Launching April 5, the multi-channel is geared to young male audiences and will feature “adrenaline-charged” content from Discovery’s global pipeline, showcasing stories of “epic adventure and survival.”

The catalog of content include international series Man vs. Wild with Bear Grylls, Street Outlaws, Naked and Afraid and Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, as well as local Australian series Dirty Jobs Down Under.

9Rush will also include “high-octane” automotiuve programs such as Diesel Brothers, Wheeler Dealers (pictured) and spin offs Street Outlaws: Memphis and Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings.

Addition titles include: Alaskan Bush People, Alaska: The Last Frontier, Bering Sea Gold, Gold Rush: White Water and Railroad Alaska.

Australian broadcaster Nine will operate the channel and represent ad sales, while Discovery will act as the primary content partner.

“At Discovery we’re dedicated to powering the passions of our audiences with the best real-life entertainment. Action and adventure is a huge part of our DNA and we’re proud to be bringing some of our globally renowned and loved programming to 9Rush,” Rebecca Kent, GM of Discovery Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands, said in a statement. “We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Nine and connecting new viewers to some of Discovery’s powerhouse programs”.