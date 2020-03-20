NAB Show to go online in April

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has announced that while it is not possible to reschedule the NAB Show conference in Las Vegas, which was canceled due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be moving components online for what is being called NAB Show Express.

NAB president and CEO Gordon Smith said the online move, set for April, will provide a “conduit for our exhibitors to share product information, announcements and demos” while also providing educational content from the conference program originally slated for the April gathering in Las Vegas.

Smith also said plans were underway to expand NAB Show New York, which usually takes place in mid-October.

The NAB president and CEO added that more will be revealed about these initiatives in the coming weeks.