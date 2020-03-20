SFFILM unveils festival lineup, plans to take it online

Days after SFFILM revealed that it would be canceling its event due to growing safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 63rd annual San Francisco International Film Festival has made its full program available to viewers digitally.

The festival, which was originally scheduled for April 8 to 21, will feature 154 films in total – 73 of which are helmed or co-directed by women – from 45 countries across the globe, with four world premieres, six North American premieres and one U.S. premiere. Thirty-three documentary feature films are also included in the programming slate.

“This is obviously not the way we wanted to share the festival program with the world, but we feel strongly about each of these films and filmmakers,” said SFFILM director of programming Rachel Rosen in a statement. “We’ve been working for months to assemble a lineup that would delight our audiences, and we’re proud of this slate of world-class films. We will be seeking ways to continue to champion all of them as they continue their journeys throughout the rest of 2020 and into the future.”

“While we are heartbroken that we are unable to hold the festival itself, we are planning new ways to keep our audiences entertained, inspired, and engaged with each other,” added SFFILM executive director Anne Lai. “We look forward to sharing ideas on how to stay involved in film culture in the coming weeks. I want to thank our incredible staff for their beautiful work and dedication, and our audiences for their commitment and shared sense of desire to look forward to what’s next for SFFILM. Stay tuned.”

Bookending the festival would have been the opening night film — Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss‘ Boys State (pictured), a political coming-of-age story that examines the health of American democracy through an unusual experiment, with Cory Finley’s comedy-dramaBad Education closing out the 14-day film event.

Esteemed documentary filmmaker Heidi Ewing‘s narrative debut I Carry You with Meserved as SFFILM’s centerpiece title.

The full program can now be explored by clicking here.