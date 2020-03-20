Docs

Westdoc Online welcomes photographer Rick Smolan

Realscreen is partnering with filmmaker and executive producer Chuck Braverman and his Westdoc Online video series, to bring his interviews with acclaimed documentarians and non-fiction content industry figures to its readership. The ...
By
March 20, 2020

Realscreen is partnering with filmmaker and executive producer Chuck Braverman and his Westdoc Online video series, to bring his interviews with acclaimed documentarians and non-fiction content industry figures to its readership.

The latest episode features photographer, multi-media creator and self-described “photographic orchestral conductor” Rick Smolan.

As a photographer, he has worked with Time, National Geographic and Newsweek, and with David Elliot Cohen, co-created the Day in the Life of… photography book series, as well as The Human Face of Big Data. He also took part, through his production company, Against All Odds Productions, in the Life in a Day doc project from Kevin Macdonald and Ridley Scott.

To check out this episode, and the Westdoc archive, click here.

TAGS:
,

    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

