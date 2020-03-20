Westdoc Online welcomes photographer Rick Smolan

Realscreen is partnering with filmmaker and executive producer Chuck Braverman and his Westdoc Online video series, to bring his interviews with acclaimed documentarians and non-fiction content industry figures to its readership.

The latest episode features photographer, multi-media creator and self-described “photographic orchestral conductor” Rick Smolan.

As a photographer, he has worked with Time, National Geographic and Newsweek, and with David Elliot Cohen, co-created the Day in the Life of… photography book series, as well as The Human Face of Big Data. He also took part, through his production company, Against All Odds Productions, in the Life in a Day doc project from Kevin Macdonald and Ridley Scott.

To check out this episode, and the Westdoc archive, click here.