Noah X snaps up Australian Football League sports doc “The Australian Dream”

Noah X, the sales and distribution arm of Noah Media Group, has picked up its first third-party project, The Australian Dream, to sell into international territories, excluding Australia, Canada, the UK and airlines.

The 106-minute feature length documentary tells the story of Australian Football League legend Adam Goodes, through the journey of the Indigenous football star’s 2013-2015 season. The Australian Dream also touches on race, identity and belonging in Australian society.

Directed by BAFTA award-winning filmmaker Daniel Gordon, written by journalist Stan Grant and produced by Searching For Sugar Man‘s John Battsek, the film had a theatrical release in Australia last year and won the AACTA for best documentary. The film also screened at a number of international film festivals, including the Telluride Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival and the London Film Festival, and also picked up the audience award at the Melbourne, Palm Springs and Hawaii International Film Festivals.

Noah Media Group will sell the film through its international sales and distribution arm Noah X, while Dogwoof will release the film theatrically in the UK and BBC has the exclusive UK television rights.

Tommy Gordon and Joel Kennedy of Lorton Entertainment and Noah Media Group’s head of international sales Catherine Quantschnigg negotiated the deal.