Extra: K7, DOC NYC expand teams; Fremantle sells “Five Guys a Week”

DOC NYC adds director of industry, education

Caitlin Boyle (pictured) has been named to the new full-time position as director of industry and education.

Her first responsibility is to co-host the festival’s first free webinar on New Strategies for Distribution. The webinar features the festival’s artistic director Thom Powers and other panelists include Endeavor Content’s Kevin Iwashina, ro*co international’s Annie Roney and Paradigm Consulting’s Peter Broderick.

Offering insight into the distribution landscape, with Covid-19 pandemic’s effects causing radical changes, takes place from 2 to 3 p.m. ET/PT on March 27. Filmmakers can enroll for free here and submit questions in advance. The discussion will be taped for future access.

Boyle will oversee a portfolio of projects including DOC NYC’s eight-day conference DOC NYC PRO; Only in New York industry meetings; and the 40 Under 40 list; as well as IFC Center’s year-round Craft Ed.

Previously, Boyle founded Film Sprout, a grassroots distribution and audience engagement company.

Fremantle sells Five Guys a Week

Fremantle has secured multiple format deals for its reality dating show Five Guys a Week, which sees one single girl inviting five guys to move into her home and live with her for one week, eliminating one each day.

Created by Label1 for Channel 4 in the UK, the series has also aired on TV2 in Denmark. Local versions of the show will appear on channels and platforms to be announced in Canada, Norway and Finland.

Global commissions for the series had previously been announced in Sweden and France.

K7 Media appoints Asia Pacific researcher

Global media consultancy K7 Media has appointed Trang Nguyen as Asia Pacific researcher, where she will provide research and expert insight across territories including Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Hong Kong.

She joins after finishing a 12-month internship with K7 Media, alongside studying for a master’s degree from Manchester University.

Nguyen brings her language skills and knowledge of the Asian TV landscape to the role.

The new hire is part of an investment in K7 Media’s Asia Pacific business.