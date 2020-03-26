Extra: MotorTrend orders “Life Size”; Fugitive acquires “Mom vs Matchmaker”

MotorTrend brings Hot Wheels toys to life in Life Size

Discovery-owned automotive multi-platform media company MotorTrend Group has partnered with toy maker Mattel and its Hot Wheels brand to launch the original short-form series Life Size.

Each episode of the series follows professional race car driver and builder Nicole Lyons (pictured) as she explores and test drives full-scale versions of vehicles from the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends, an elite collection of Hot Wheels cars.

Life Size, which is streaming now on the MotorTrend app, is produced by MotorTrend Studios.

Levi Rugg serves as executive producer for MotorTrend Studios. For MotorTrend Group, Mike Suggett is head of programming and development and Alex Wellen is global president and general manager.

Photo Credit: Povi Pullinen

Fugitive to distribute Go Button’s Mom vs Matchmaker

Anthony Kimble’s Fugitive Content has struck a deal with Toronto’s Go Button Media to distribute episodes of dating format Mom vs Matchmaker.

Under the deal, Fugitive will acquire 40 30-minute episodes of the series originally produced for Canada’s OUTtv.

Fugitive is also pre-selling an additional 10 episodes for the show’s fifth season and will be representing the format internationally.

In Mom vs Matchmaker, professional matchmaker Carmelia Ray goes head-to-head with an opinionated mom to see who can pick and train the most suitable suitor for the mother’s child. Only one –mother or matchmaker – can make the winning match.

Autentic Distribution racks up Euro sales

Munich-based Autentic Distribution, the sales division of factual label Autentic, has penned a number of factual deals with global broadcasters on the heels of MIPTV 2020′s cancelation.

Anchoring the slate of deals is an 18-hour program package of history and nature titles being sent to French stations Mediawan and Ushuaia, including The Wild Andes.

The distribution house is also sending 52 hours of programming to Czech broadcaster FTV Prima. The package includes series Terror! (6 x 50 minutes), the 52-minute one-off science film Out of the Cradle and history docuseries Berlin 1945 (3 x 50 minutes, or 2 x 90 minutes).

In Poland, meanwhile, pay-TV platform ITI Neovision/ NC+ has acquired more than 28 hours of content, with At Our Neighbour’s Table (130 x 30 minutes) and the 52-minute true crime film Anatomy of Evil highlighting the slate.

Chinese SVoD service IQIYI has taken 14 hours of television, including Berlin 1945, Secrets of Arabia (5 x 52 minutes, or 5 x 45 minutes) and Terror!, while Bytedance China has purchased 110 hours of content, including Magnificent Maghreb (5 x 52 minutes), web series Superintelligence: Beyond Human (52 minutes, 7 x 15 minutes, or 45 minutes) and What Went Wrong: Countdown to Catastrophe (6 x 52 minutes).

In Austria, ORF has taken documentaries Generation Algorithm (45 minutes), Obsessed with Food (30 minutes) and Tokyo 2020: The Price of Security (52 minutes, or 45 minutes), while wildlife and travelogues Alpine Villages (5 x 26 minutes), Reinventing New York (45 minutes) and A Goal for Freedom: Women’s Football in Kabul (45 minutes) are heading to Swiss pubcaster SRF.