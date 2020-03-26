Vuulr boosts executive team with key appointments

Newly launched Singapore-based online content marketplace Vuulr has made a number of content, technology and marketing appointments.

Launched globally in January, the ongoing rollout includes naming Avantha Ram (pictured) as Vuulr’s marketplace success lead, which involves driving growth in film and TV licensing transactions and building long-term relationships. She joins from The Walt Disney Company, where she was senior manager of content acquisitions.

Rachel Cheong, meanwhile, has been named digital marketing manager, and she joins from digital and social media marketing agency Vocanic.

Vuulr has also appointed Damon Loh as content operations executive, where he will oversee quality control and metadata management; and Ray Goh joins as sales and operations executive.

The team joins chief content and commercial officer Natasha Malholtra, who has been with Vuulr since January. She also boarded the company from The Walt Disney Company, where she was general manager and VP of branded media and Content SEA.

The platform offers film and TV content from companies including Legendary, Sony, CNN, Picture Tree International, Kartemquin, Warner Media, and SPI International.