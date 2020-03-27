BBC grows gardening slate with “Heavenly Gardens” from Tern TV

British pubcaster BBC is prepping a gardening-related commission from Tern Television, a division of Zinc Media.

Anchoring the line-up is Heavenly Gardens (pictured). The 2 x 60-minute for BBC1 showcases six “sacred sites” throughout the UK where, at the heart of their spirituality and sanctuary, are beautiful gardens.

Hosted by Alexander Armstrong and garden designer Arit Anderson, the series will follow the pair as they discover the significance of plants in each place and meet the custodians of such gardens as The Bishop’s Palace in Wells Cathedral, Somerset and Pluscarden Abbey in the Highlands of Scotland, and Cambridge University’s Botanical Gardens.

Heavenly Gardens is executive produced by Harry Bell for Tern, and is distributed internationally by DCD Rights. It was commissioned by Daisy Scalchi for BBC1.

In addition, BBC Scotland has recommissioned long-running gardening series Beechgrovefor another 26 episodes running 30 minutes each. The topical magazine program sets out to celebrate horticulture and growing conditions across Scotland.

As well, BBC Scotland has greenlit two new commissions in a bid to entertain audiences during this period of social distancing and self-isolation.

The six-part Socially Distant with Susan Calman will watch as the Scottish comedian remotely hosts a “packed entertainment show” from her back garden. Produced by Red Sky Productions, the series will include self-filmed contributions from top Scottish comedians, actors and musicians who also find themselves confined to their homes.

Finally, BBC Scotland’s The People’s News, produced by Tern TV, will return to television airwaves as The People’s News: Corona Diaries. The rebranded program will chart the lock down through a series of diaries and personal testimonies from living rooms across the nation every week. Tern’s Harry Bell exec produces.