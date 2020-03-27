Quibi adds “Iron Sharpens Iron” to April lineup; greenlights Drake-produced series

Quibi has unveiled the full slate of programming to be available on the short former streamer this April, including new unscripted series Iron Sharpens Iron.

Iron Sharpens Iron (pictured), premiering April 20, sees professional athletes from different sports pair up to share the secrets of their individual training programs and take a “deep dive” into high-level sports and fitness.

Pair ups include Deontay Wilder and Melvin Gordon; P.K. Subban and Andy Ruiz Jr.; Pascal Siakam and Lolo Jones; Nyjah Huston & Simon Pagenaud; Michelle Wie & Kerri Walsh-Jennings; Cam Newton and Trae Young; Amanda Nunes and Carli Lloyd; and Justin Turner and Sloane Stephens.

The series is executive produced by NFL quarterback Cam Newton.

Quibi has also set premiere dates for previously announced non-scripted titles I Promise, Elba v Block, Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand, Fight Like a Girl, Cup of Joe and Floored.

The mobile streamer unveiled its full launch slate earlier this month, most recently adding the LeBron James-produced I Promise to the April 6 lineup. The series takes a look at the first academic year inside the I Promise School that opened its doors in 2018.

Elba v Block, meanwhile, sees actor Idris Elba and driver Ken Block pit cars against each other; Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand features the renowned “cannabis artist”; and Fight Like a Girl follows a young woman struggling with personal issues is paired with a WWE superstar, will premiere April 13.

On April 27, Quibi will debut the Joe Jonas-fronted and executive produced eight-part travel series Cup of Joe, and dance competition format Floored.

Elsewhere, the streamer has greenlit the all-new series 48 Laws of Power, executive produced by Anonymous Content and Dreamcrew, the production company owned by rapper Drake.

Based on Robert Greene’s book of the same name, the series will detail the “nature of power and how one can secure and maintain it.”

Each episode of the adaptation will focus on a different “law of power.” Drake is set to direct an episode, in addition to executive producing the series alongside Adel ‘Future’ Nur and Jason Shrier of Dreamcrew.

Greene serves as executive producer; and Zack Hayden is executive producer for Los Angeles-headquartered Anonymous Content.