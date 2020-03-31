Sheffield Doc/Fest migrating 2020 event to digital due to COVID-19

Organizers of the UK-based documentary conference and festival Sheffield Doc/Fest are moving this year’s event to an online format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 festival, which was meant to run June 4 to 9 in South Yorkshire, will launch film screenings, talks, panels, artists’ events and community engagement activities over the course of a number of weekends throughout the fall.

In addition, Doc/Fest will migrate its pitching forums – the MeetMarket and Alternate Realities Talent Market – to a digital landscape this June. The full program will be unveiled in due course, festival organizers said in a statement.

Festival-goers that have already purchased passes to the 2020 Sheffield Doc/Fest, meanwhile, will be offered various ticketing options, including a full refund.

“Doc/Fest is an essential moment for the city of Sheffield, for the film industry and for all the international guests who join us, and its collective character is at the heart of the festival’s purpose,” said festival director Cíntia Gil. “We strongly believe that people coming together to watch, to talk and to imagine the world through art is a transformative experience that produces change.

“Therefore, we will organize a series of programs that will help us honor our mission as a charity, to serve our community as a space for collective experiences, to inspire and question the film industry in the UK and internationally, and to engage in an urgent worldwide conversation about ways of creating, and engaging with, cinema and art in extremely challenging times.”