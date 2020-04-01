“Apart”, “How to Fix A Primary” to get world premieres via Full Frame’s digital fest

Jennifer Redfearn’s Apart and Brittany Huckabee’s How to Fix A Primary are among the titles slated to world premiere as part of the 2020 Full Frame Documentary Film Festival lineup.

The 23rd annual festival was originally scheduled to take place from April 2 to 5 in Durham, North Carolina before the four-day live event was cancelled amid COVID-19 public health and safety concerns.

Included in the digital-only lineup are 44 feature films and 12 shorts from 26 countries, selected from nearly 2,000 submissions. The festival will also screen four world premieres, six North American premieres and two U.S. premieres.

Redfearn’s Apart and Huckabee’s How to Fix A Primary (pictured) will both world premiere in the New Docs category alongside Chris Temple and Zach Ingrasci’s Five Years North and Bernardo Ruiz’s The Infinite Race.

The 86-minute Apart traces the lives of three women in the American Midwest as they navigate the challenges of mothering their children from prison, while Huckabee’s 90-minute How to Fix A Primary provides an in-depth look at the Michigan Democratic primary election by following the political campaign of newcomer Abdul El-Sayed.

Elsewhere, the character-driven Five Years North (88 minutes) charts the dichotomy between the everyday struggles of an undocumented Guatemalan teenager living in New York City and a Cuban-American ICE agent in the Bronx, while The Infinite Race (70 minutes) documents the annual Ultra Maratón Caballo Blanco in northern Mexico’s Copper Canyon which allows for indigenous Rarámuri endurance runners to preserve their culture.

“By turns exciting and bold, luminous and poignant, these carefully crafted titles display a staggering range of creativity and dedication in examining the world around us,” said artistic director Sadie Tillery in a statement. “While we are deeply disappointed that we will not have the opportunity to showcase this work in Durham and welcome these filmmakers for the four-day festival, in light of the circumstances, it felt especially vital to champion these films.”

For the full program of films screening in the New Docs and Invited Program categories at the 23rd annual Full Frame Documentary Film Festival, click here. The 24th annual Full Frame Documentary Film Festival will take place from April 8 – 11, 2021 in Durham, North Carolina.