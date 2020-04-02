Alex Gibney chats with Westdoc Online

Realscreen is partnering with filmmaker and executive producer Chuck Braverman and his Westdoc Online video series, to bring his interviews with acclaimed documentarians and non-fiction content industry figures to its readership.

The latest episode — the 50th for the series — features filmmaker, executive producer and founder of Jigsaw Productions, Alex Gibney.

Gibney’s portfolio — ranging from such acclaimed docs as Taxi to the Dark Side, Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room and Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, to television and SVOD premium series such as Netflix’s Dirty Money — has prompted Esquire to proclaim that he “is becoming the most important documentarian of our time.”

In this revealing interview, Gibney discusses the arc of his career to date, behind the scenes stories from his most challenging projects, and gives a glimpse of what he’s working on next.

To see this and other episodes of Westdoc Online, click here.