Extra: TIFF, Cineplex to keep the lights dimmed; Jamie Oliver series goes global

TIFF, Cineplex closures extended as festival considers digital alternatives

Canadian theatergoers will have to wait awhile longer to head back to the movies, as theatres extend their closures in light of the worsening COVID-19 crisis. Cineplex has announced its theaters will be closed indefinitely, following the March 16 decision to close cinemas until April 2. The theater chain has already temporarily laid-off its part-time employees and cut its full-time and executive employee salaries, impacting thousands of workers.

The TIFF Bell Lightbox theater will also remain closed until July 1, according to an announcement from TIFF co-heads Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey. The festival leads also said they are considering “onsite and digital innovations” for the September international festival, due to the uncertainty around how safe running public events might be. TIFF recently launched the Stay-at-Home Cinema digital programming in partnership with Crave, with TIFF holding weekly Instagram Live Q&As with actors and filmmakers based on the curated Best of TIFF Crave collection. The news follows an announcement from the City of Toronto that all public events until June 30, including the Toronto Pride Parade, would be canceled.

From Playback Daily

Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On sells into Australia, Canada

Fremantle has sold a new culinary series from Jamie Oliver on creative cooking at home, Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On (pictured), to broadcasters in Australia and Canada.

The global producer-distributor has sent the cookery program to Ten Network in Australia; CTV Drama Channel and CTV Life Channel in Canada; TVNZ in New Zealand, Manoto TV MENA, Fox Network Group in the Middle East, 24Kitchen in Turkey, Bulgaria and The Balkans, MTVA in Hungary, Fox Russia and CANAL+ Poland.

The series, which launched on the UK’s Channel 4 last week, Oliver share easy-to-follow recipes, ingredient swaps and tips for people staying at home.

The show was commissioned by Sarah Lazenby, Channel 4′s head of formats and features and commissioning editor Timothy Hancock. Sam Beddoes is executive producer and Katie Millard is the series producer for Jamie Oliver Productions.

TVF International reveals its (Not)MIPTV slate

Five docs on COVID-19 lead the 300 hours of new content on TVF International’s (Not)MIPTV slate.

Two 47-minute one-offs from BriteSpark Films are recent Channel 4 commissions. What’s it Like to Catch Coronavirus?investigates how people’s physical, mental and economic health are impacted by the virus; and Coronavirus: How the World is Changing looks at the long term effects of the outbreak.

Also on TVF’s slate are the Mediacorp International-produced Coronavirus: The Silent Killer, Coronavirus: Race Against the Pandemic and Stronger: The Battle Against COVID-19, all of which are one-off, 48-minute specials. New to TVF International’s slate is Mediacorp’s latest 10 x 48-minute season of Undercover Asia.

In addition, there are new science programs featured, including China’s Science Revolution (5 x 22-minutes / 1 x 52-minute), which looks at the country’s pioneering innovations in science and technology, and in its response to COVID-19; and Venus Death of a Planet reveals scientist’s new strategies for clues to Venus’ past.

Other titles include the edu-tainment series Innovation Nation; history titles VE Day: Minute by Minute, Mark of Empire: Asia’s Ancient Kingdoms; River World, the latest instalment of blue-chip natural history franchise Wild City; and BBC access-driven series like Inside the Children’s Hospital and Inside Edinburgh Zoo.

Two feature-length documentaries are also offered, including Hurdle, on a new generation of Palestinians who practice parkour; and El Metido, following a German man obsessed with recording the violent crimes in Guatemala City.

Fred Media adds 300 hours to its slate

Australian distribution company Fred Media has acquired more than 300 new hours of content for distribution, as part of its partnerships with U.S. broadcaster The Africa Channel and global digital network Tastemade.

Fred Media has the worldwide rights to five new 30-minute series: Africa on a Plate, featuring Lentswe Bhengu and Zama Memla as they explore new food scenes and innovative cuisines across the continent; May’s Kitchen, celebrating the recipes of the Middle East with chef May Yacoubi; Minjiba Entertains, with Nigerian food blogger Minjiba Cookey; World Wide Nate, following adventurer Nate Fluellen as he discovers food, culture, art scenes and endangered species; and Forgiveness: The Project Ubumwe Story, a docuseries following the stories of perpetrators and victims of Rwanda’s genocide.

In addition, Fred Media has acquired a further 65 titles, including reality, lifestyle, food, biography and documentary content, that are available to broadcasters in all African territories.

With Tastemade, Fred Media has acquired worldwide rights for over 80 hours of food programming, including Behind the Dish, Sourced with host Guy Turland, Day of Gluttony and Origins.