Monte-Carlo Television Festival postponed due to COVID-19

The 60th Monte-Carlo Television Festival, scheduled for this June, has been moved to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laurent Puons (pictured), CEO of the festival, said organizers have been “confronted with an unprecedented situation.”

“We must all take up our responsibilities to protect what is most precious: our health, that of our loved ones and of our festival-goers,” Puons said in a statement. “The safety of the talent and public attending the event is paramount. I would like to thank all the sponsors, studios, networks, streaming platforms, festival-goers and journalists who had renewed their commitment to this year’s festival. I’ll be delighted to welcome them in Monaco next June.”

The 60th edition of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival will now take place June 18 to 22, 2021 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.