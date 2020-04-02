Formats

“MTV Game Night” to entertain during COVID-19 mandated social distancing

MTV International has commissioned a live and interactive digital game show with reality TV personality Charlotte Crosby. Titled MTV Game Night with Charlotte Crosby, the 6 x 30-minute series will stream ...
By
April 2, 2020

MTV International has commissioned a live and interactive digital game show with reality TV personality Charlotte Crosby.

Titled MTV Game Night with Charlotte Crosby, the 6 x 30-minute series will stream on MTV International’s Facebook and YouTube Channels, and will see Crosby seek to entertain from her home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming herself, she’ll conduct activities like quizzes, games and challenges where the audience can participate at home, and she’ll be joined by her celebrity friends – including Geordie Shore‘s Sophie Kasaei and TOWIE‘s Bobby Norris — via video link, as they also participate in game night.

The series will be remotely produced by ViacomCBS Digital Studios International using cloud-based Grabyo and Zoom.

“It’s so important to be able to adapt at a moment’s notice, and it’s never been more critical than at this particularly strange and trying time,” said Kerry Taylor, EVP at ViacomCBS Networks International Entertainment and Youth brands, in a statement. “From their couches around the UK, our incredible team is creating content remotely that we know our audience will love.”

This commission is the first of many fast turnaround short-form series from MTV to come, with well-known reality TV personalities attached. The first series will feature Geordie Shore‘s Nathan Henry as he teaches a virtual language lesson on how to speak fluent ‘geordie’.

    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

