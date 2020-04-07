Channel 4 orders Dick and Angel Strawbridge-fronted series from Two Rivers Media

British pubcaster Channel 4 has commissioned the four-part DIY and homecraft series from Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge as part of its “commitment to help people navigate” the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dick & Angel’s Make, Do & Mend (working title), produced by Glasgow-based Two Rivers Media in collaboration with the Strawbridges’ (pictured) Chateau Television, will offer tips and tricks for families looking for “imaginative” ways to solve their “DIY dilemmas” using what they have to hand.

With France under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the series will be filmed entirely by the Strawbridge family at their chateau.

There they will communicate online with families across the UK looking for practical advice and solutions for a home project of their own. Dick, Angel and their children will also be tackling their own “dream” projects and trying out new pastimes to keep their family entertained.

The series has been commissioned for Channel 4 by Sean Doyle, deputy head of features and formats, with executive producer Lizi Wootton for Two Rivers Media.

Alan Clements, MD of Two Rivers, said in a statement: “This collaboration is a major move for us as a growing, ambitious indie. Dick and Angel are highly respected presenters and we are very excited to be working with them. Two Rivers’ ambition is to make programming which is creatively exciting and commercially successful. Dick and Angel’s Make, Do & Mend is the first step in what we hope will be a long and successful relationship with Dick and Angel. We are already in advanced discussions about other projects beyond this initial commission.”