ID, Conveyor Media prep Joe Exotic-fronted project

Discovery-owned true crime net Investigation Discovery has greenlit a project following the story from the recent Netflix hit Tiger King, which the network says will be helmed by convicted felon and former zoo operator Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage.

Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic tackles “lingering questions” following the original docuseries, namely if Passage’s “rival” Carole Baskin had a role in the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis – something she has categorically denied since the series aired.

ID will also explore Passage’s “untold past,” whether his conviction was “truly justified,” the story of Jeff Lowe, what the FBI knows and “what secrets lie hidden within Doc Antle’s walls.”

“Viewers are understandably riveted by Netflix’s Tiger King, but the millions of true crime fans around the world were left wanting more,” said Henry S. Schleiff, group president of ID, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America, in a statement. “ID is the perfect place to find the inevitable sequel to this drama – featuring a missing husband, a hit man, and the illegal business of exotic animals.”

While ID refers to this project as a “sequel” it does not have the involvement of Tiger King filmmakers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin. There have been rumors that another episode of the Netflix docuseries is set to air this week, which have not been confirmed by Netflix at press time. As for a sequel from the original filmmakers, Chaiklin told The Hollywood Reporter: “These are things that are still unfolding and we’re thinking about it, but it’s kind of hard to say.”

Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic is produced by Conveyor Media with Theresa McKeown and Colin Whelan as executive producers and Rebecca Sirmons as co-executive producer.

(With files from Barry Walsh)