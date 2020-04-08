Extra: Fugitive, Rogo Productions partner; DocuBay signs pact with Big Media

Fugitive secures distro rights for Rogo Productions’ titles

Anthony Kimble (pictured) and Merrily Ross’s Fugitive has formed an exclusive partnership with Alex Holder’s Rogo Productions, an AJH Films company.

The deal will see Fugitive pick up the international distribution rights to feature documentary Keep Quiet and new series Conflict of Interest and Empty Planet.

Conflict of Interest is a limited series currently being filmed, and available for pre-sale. Directed by Chris Martin (The War on Democracy, Under the Wire), the series is billed as “the definitive production on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

The series includes interviews with politicians, diplomats, academics, activist and journalists, including Professor Noam Chomsky, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Nickolay Mladenov, UN ambassador to the region, and former Prime Minister of Israel, Ehud Barak.

Empty Planet (3 x 60 minutes), also available for pre-sales, takes a trip around the world’s “most historic and eye-catching landmarks and landscapes.” It is shot entirely through drone footage during the COVID-19 pandemic. Archive and narrative insight will be weaved throughout.

Keep Quiet (1 x 94 minutes) is biographical documentary film about Csanád Szegedi, an anti-semitic, far-right Hungarian radical, who went on a three-year journey to embrace Judaism when he discovered that he was Jewish.

Taiwan welcomes HBO GO

HBO GO is available now on cable operator Taiwan Broadband Communications (TBC), marking its debut in the territory.

Users will enjoy HBO Asia originals, first-run Hollywood movies, original content from HBO and Cinemax, Asian series and kids’ programs.

TBC’s current cable TV subscribers can access the streaming app with extra monthly or annual fees.

This is the eighth Asian territory to launch HBO GO. TBC is the first pay-TV operator in Taiwan to partner with WarnerMedia.

Big Media signs global acquisition deal with DocuBay

DocuBay, a membership VOD streaming service by IN10 Media Network, has signed a deal with U.S. producer Big Media.

Acquired documentary films include Germ Warfare: The Battle Against Superbugs, which looks at how science is fighting the threat of antibiotic resistant superbugs; A.I. Artificial Intelligence: Creating the Code for Consciousness; Life Beyond Earth; and The Next Great Extinction Event.

The acquired documentary films launch DocuBay’s latest category, TechBay, which deal with tech advancements, including topics like artificial intelligence, space technology and cutting-edge medical developments. They’re all now available for global streaming on DocuBay in more than 180 countries. The app is available on the App Store, Google Play, Fire TV, MITV, and Apple TV, among others.

Pluto TV lands in Latin America

ViacomCBS has launched Pluto TV, its free streaming TV service, in 17 Latin American countries.

Pluto TV Latin America has 24 curated Spanish channels and will add new channels every month for the year. In total, it will reach more than 70 channels of entertainment programming for Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Paraguay, El Salvador, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

The streaming service has a library of 12,000 hours of content, including reality, lifestyle, reality competitions, nature, and true crime content, with content partners including All3Media, Cineflix, Endemol Shine, MTV, and more.

Pluto TV also added a “Quedate en casa #JuntosADistancia” (Stay Home #TogetherInDistance) special section in its On-Demand section so everyone can enjoy high quality content while staying at home and protecting themselves.

With files from Jillian Morgan and Kelly Anderson