Field of Vision, Topic Studios launch relief fund for documentary freelancers

Filmmaker-driven visual journalism unit Field of Vision and New York-based Topic Studios have partnered to launch a US$250,000 relief fund for documentary freelancers.

The relief fund will provide “urgent financial assistance” to freelance documentarians who experienced financial hardship from loss of income or opportunity due to the global COVID-19 outbreak. Funding will be provided by the current operating budgets from the two organizations, both part of First Look Media.

The funding is intended to help with life assistance, including rent, healthcare, bills and groceries.

In an effort to accommodate the fluid situation freelancers are facing, the $250,000 endowment will be dispersed in grants of up to $2,000 and handed out over the course of two periods, with one disbursement in April and the other in May.

April’s fund will be open to applications from today (April 8) until Friday (April 10) at 6 p.m. ET/PT, or until the two organizations have received 750 applications.

The submissions window will then re-open on May 6 at 9 a.m. ET/PT until May 8 at 6 p.m. ET/PT, or until 750 applications have been received.

Additional information about the Documentary Freelancer Relief Fund and how to apply can be found by clicking here.

“This is an incredibly hard time for the documentary field and we’re hoping the fund is able to offer some relief,” said Charlotte Cook, co-founder and executive producer of Field of Vision, in a statement. “We started with our virtual mentorship and consultation service to try and be as available to filmmakers as possible, but felt it was vitally important to also provide financial assistance. We want to support the artists working in the documentary field every day, but especially now, and will continue to build and add more resources as we can over the next few weeks and months.”

“We hope to respond to the needs of our collaborators in the documentary community and look forward to a time, hopefully soon, when our main focus will again be on making great work together,” added Maria Zuckerman, EVP of Topic Studios.