Film and TV Charity, BFI create COVID-19 relief fund

The Film and TV Charity has created the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund in partnership British Film Institute (BFI).

The fund will provide one-off grants ranging from £500 to £2,500 to “active workers” in the UK film, TV and cinema landscapes facing “significant financial hardship” as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications are now open and will be assessed based on need. The final date to apply is April 22.

The fund was made possible by donations from Netflix, the BFI with funds from the National Lottery, BBC Content, BBC Studios, WarnerMedia and “several generous individuals.”

The organizations are the most recent to provide financial support to the industry. Most recently, Field of Vision and New York-based Topic Studios partnered to launch a US$250,000 relief fund for documentary freelancers.

In March, streaming giant Netflix established a US$100 million fund to support workers affected by the coronavirus crisis.

To help members of the international unscripted and non-fiction screen content industry connect with the resources and information they need during this difficult time, Realscreen has launched RealResources. Find out more here.