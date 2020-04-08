Lifetime bolsters programming line-up with “Married at First Sight” spin-off

A+E Networks-owned lifestyle channel Lifetime has reinforced its forthcoming programming lineup by greenlighting a spin-off of its runaway success Married at First Sight.

Produced by Los Angeles-based Kinetic Content, a division of Red Arrow Studios, Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam will serve as a self-shot series set to document the drama and domestic lives of fan favorite cast members from the past 10 seasons of Lifetime’s popular relationship franchise.

Featured throughout the six-part series will be Doug and Jamie (Season 1); Ashley and Anthony (Season 5); Shawniece and Jephte (Season 6); Danielle and Bobby (Season 8); Stephanie and AJ (Season 8); Kristine and Keith (Season 8); Beth and Jamie (Season 9); and Greg and Deonna (Season 9; pictured).

In addition, Couples Cam will capture the daily ups and downs of the cast of characters via mounted cameras, diary cams and virtual group chats. The series will also combine never-before-seen footage captured by the couples that offers intimate access into their lives since their time on their respective seasons.

“Lifetime viewers fell in love with these couples when they were on MAFS and in the unprecedented time facing the world, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam now allows us to continue to provide intimate access to these couples as their relationships have continued to grow, even after their seasons ended,” said Gena McCarthy, EVP of unscripted development and programming at Lifetime and head of programming for FYI, in a statement. “With the uncertain times we are all facing and having to pivot our production practices, we are thrilled to be able to deliver this special and exciting new series to give our fans even more of what they love.”

Executive producers on the spin-off series include Kinetic’s Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson and Geoff Nuanes, alongside Lifetime’s Gena McCarthy.

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam is to premiere May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Season 10 of Married at First Sight airs Wednesday’s at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.