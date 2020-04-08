Smithsonian Channel to explore Britain’s great estates with Nutshell TV

Smithsonian Channel, a ViacomCBS network, has commissioned London production outfit Nutshell TV for an eight-part series that offers an intimate tour of Great Britain’s most extravagant estates.

Presented by Julie Montagu, Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates (pictured) will provide viewers with an all-access tour inside the country’s most magnificent homes, featuring their histories and the aristocratic families who have lived there.

Montagu, formerly of Illinois, now lives on her husband’s family estate in Dorset, England in a 16th century Mapperton House. Her title as Viscountess gives her access to connections who allow her into aristocrats’ castles for the series.

In the first episode, she’ll tour Inveraray Castle, where the Duke and Duchess of Argyll and their three children live in a Gothic castle with 80 rooms. Montagu learns about its history, how the family preserve 800 years of family history, and tries her hand at cabe tossing in the famous Highland Games.

The Nutshell TV-produced series will also explore the challenges of living in a national treasure and the creative ways owners keep their estates running.

Mike Kemp is executive producer for Nutshell TV. Charles Poe and David Royle serve as executive producers for Smithsonian Channel.

An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates premieres on May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Smithsonian Channel.