Epix orders Lesley Chilcott-directed Charles Manson docuseries “Helter Skelter”

MGM-owned premium television net Epix has greenlit the Charles Manson docuseries Helter Skelter, executive produced and directed by An Inconvenient Truth and Watson filmmaker Lesley Chilcott.

The six-part series tells the story of Manson and his desert commune and cult, active in the late 1960s and early ’70s, which was most notably responsible for the murder of actress Sharon Tate.

Helter Skelter features “never before accessed” interviews from former members and journalists, weaving original narratives with archival footage and “newly-unearthed” images.

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter are executive producers for Berlanti Productions; Eli Frankel is executive producer for Rogue Atlas Productions.

Warner Horizon Unscripted Television serves as the studio.

Chilcott said in a statement: “Helter Skelter set outs to illuminate new perspectives on one of the most legendary crimes of our time. The filmmaking team and I are grateful for the collaborations with Berlanti Productions, Rogue Atlas, Warner Horizon and Epix and the opportunity to tell this complete story.”

“Helter Skelter is an edge-of-your-seat thriller about a small-time con artist who spearheaded one of the most unspeakable murder tragedies in history,” added Brooke Karzen, the EVP and head of Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. “It explores the age-old question: are killers born or are they made?”