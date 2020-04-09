Exclusive clip: Gabriel London’s “The Definition of Insanity” for PBS

Gabriel London’s feature-length documentary The Definition of Insanity will receive its television debut when it airs across American pubcaster PBS on Tuesday (April 14).

The 74-minute film (pictured) documents the experimental work of the Miami-Dade Criminal Mental Health Project (CMHP) that looks to help find solutions for the growing mental health crisis, where everyone from the police to prosecutors work together through court dates to group therapy to support the notion that recovery is possible.

Embedded in Miami-Dade’s Gerstein Courthouse over an 18-month period, The Definition of Insanity follows Judge Steven Leifman as he works with a team of public servants to help those with mental illness — as their court cases hang in the balance — on a path from incarceration to recovery.

The documentary provides inside access to the Miami-Dade court system and the police, as well as the participation of the Public Defender’s Office and the office of the State’s Attorney.

Featured throughout the film are Justin, a formerly incarcerated peer counselor who guides CMHP clients from jail through community placements; and Trevor, a young man attempting to hold down a job while completing his court-supervised treatment plan.

The Definition of Insanity is produced by Found Object, in association with WETA Washington, D.C. The film is produced by London and Charlie Sadoff, and narrated by Rob Reiner. Eddie Del Carmen is associate producer. Dalton Delan and John F. Wilson are the executive producers for WETA.

The Definition of Insanity will broadcast across PBS on April 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The film will also air on PBS.org and the PBS Video app.