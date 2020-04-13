Discovery sets Earth Day specials from Zac Efron’s Ninja’s Runnin’ Wild, Hot Snakes

Discovery Channel has revealed a slate of Earth Day programming premiering this month, including the The Great Global Clean Up from Zac Efron’s Ninja’s Runnin’ Wild and INE Entertainment.

Efron (pictured) and filmmaker Zach King are joined by celebrities such as Lil Dicky, Liza Koshy and Cody Simpson to spotlight the individuals and organizations that have made it their “mission” to clean up the planet.

Through interviews with environmental pioneers such as Earth Day founder Denis Hayes, the special travels the globe and features individuals cleaning up their hometowns with groups of volunteers, including Efron’s beach clean-up in his California hometown.

The Great Global Clean Up also highlights recent “innovations” in recycling and waste management. It premieres April 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The special is produced by INE Entertainment, in association with Earth Day Network. Executive producers are Mark Koops, Sarah Davies, and Eric Day for INE Entertainment. Efron, Michael Simkin and Jason Barrett are executive producers for Ninja’s Runnin’ Wild. Executive producers for Discovery Channel are Scott Lewers, Gretchen Eisele and Joseph Schneier. Executive producers for Earth Day Network are Kathleen Rogers, Susan Bass and Tom Cosgrove.

Elsewhere, in the Hot Snakes Media-produced Impossible Croc Rescue (w/t), television personality Forrest Galante travels to Indonesia with the help of local guides to save the life of a “giant, man-eating” saltwater crocodile, which is stuck with a motorcycle tire around its neck as a result of pollution.

Impossible Croc Rescue (w/t) premieres April 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The special is produced by Hot Snakes Media, with Eric Evangelista, Shannon Evangelista and Galante serving as executive producers.

Sarah Russell is supervising producer and Keith Hoffman and Schneier are executive producers for Discovery Channel.

The newly added specials join the previously-announced film The Story of Plastic, which premieres April 15 on Discovery Go and April 22 at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel.