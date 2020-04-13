Science Channel to launch Hubble Space Telescope doc special

Discovery-owned Science Channel will launch a new documentary special to mark the 30th anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope.

Hubble: Thirty Years of Discovery will recount how the Hubble telescope was created by the world’s leading engineers and scientists while offering an intimate look at Hubble’s journey, from its earliest conception in 1923, to its five iconic missions spanning from 1993 to 2009.

Produced by BBC Studios and Science Channel, the two-hour special will also spotlight the insights and discoveries that Hubble has revealed about Earth, our Solar System and the Milky Way.

It will also include interviews with some of the most notable names in space exploration, including astronauts Michael Massimino, Kathryn Thornton, Story Musgrave, Steven Smith and John Grunsfeld.

For BBC Studios, Steve Crabtree is executive producer. For Science Channel, Wyatt Channell is executive producer.

Hubble: Thirty Years of Discovery premieres April 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Science Channel.