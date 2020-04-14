Extra: Craft brewing doc goes global; More deals for “Married at First Sight”

Craft brewing Godfather doc goes worldwide

Rive Gauche Television has locked in a worldwide rights distribution deal with Sweetwood Films for The Beer Jesus From America.

The documentary tells the story of Greg Koch, a California craft brewer who attempts to build a large-scale craft brewery in Europe. The Stone Brewing co-founder went on a four-year journey to open an operation in Germany. Directed by Matt Sweetwood, the film is a David and Goliath story about the craft beer pioneer and former rock music producer.

“The Beer Jesus From America has a compelling central figure, unique subject and great pop culture significance,” said Jonathan Kramer, CEO of Rive Gauche Television, in a statement. “The film checks off everything audiences love to watch, including a fish out of water element.”

Married at First Sight inks global deals

Red Arrow Studios International has signed deals for seasons of Lifetime’s Married At First Sight in Sweden, France and Portugal.

The sixth season of the romantic social experiment show, produced by Red Arrow Studios company Kinetic Content, sold to SVT Sweden; M6 Group in France and Discovery Italy both took three seasons. Fox Network Group Middle East picked up seasons nine and 10, while SIC Portugal acquired seven seasons, and spin-offs Married at First Sight: The First Year and Married at First Sight: Second Chances.

SVT has also picked up the Norwegian version, SIC Portugal the Italian and New Zealand tapes, and PRO Plus Slovenia has acquired Married at First Sight Croatia.

The U.S. version of Married at First Sight is in its 10th season on Lifetime, in a two- hour per episode format, and Season 11 has been commissioned.

Originally produced by Snowman Productions – a Red Arrow Studios company – for Denmark, Married at First Sight is now produced in 29 countries, and follows singles as they allow a team of experts to choose their partner, whom they meet for the first time at the altar.

Red Arrow Studios International’s Tim Gerhartz, SVP global sales, Tobias Schulze, VP sales for France and German-speaking territories and Maria Arroyo, senior sales manager Italy, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Israel and Latin America, brokered the deals.

Distribution360 adds ‘Red Chef Revival’ and ‘Into the Arctic: Awakening’

Distribution360 has added new food and adventure titles to its catalog after securing deals with two new Canadian production partners.

Black Rhino Creative’s Red Chef Revival is a 6 x 30-minute series focusing on three high-profile Indigenous Canadian chefs: New York Times-featured Cezin Nottaway, Top Chef finalist Rich Francis and Chopped finalist Shane Chartrand.

The chefs travel from Fort McMurray to the Nemiah Valley, meeting other Indigenous people and learning new recipes such as moose nose, bison heart and beaver tail.

From Campside Productions, the 75-minute feature documentary, Into the Arctic: Awakening follows artist and explorer Cory Trépanier as he completes his Arctic odyssey across the Northwest Passage, meets with Inuit elders, and paddles the most northerly canoe route in North America.

D360 has also acquired the previous two films in this series, the one-hour Into the Arctic and the 90-minute Into the Arctic II, the first legs of Trépanier’s

multi-year quest to explore and paint the vast wilderness of the Canadian Arctic. A fourth film, Truewild: Kluane (1 x 90), makes up the package.

Outdoor Channel Asia offers lifestyle

A new lifestyle block MyLife debuted on the Outdoor Channel in Asia April 13.

Featuring food, travel and adventure titles from Parade Media Group (Outdoor Channel shareholder) including Andy and Ben Eat the World, Into the Outbook with Abbey Holmes and Xscape, the MyLife block is part of Outdoor Channel’s strategy to broaden its appeal through other genres.

The Outdoor Channel (Asia) is based in Singapore and is focused on outdoor lifestyles and entertainment, with first-run action, adventure and survival programming. The channel is available across 19 countries to over 35 million TV and OTT households.