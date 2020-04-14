PBS sets May premiere for ‘American Experience’ doc “George W. Bush”

American pubcaster PBS will premiere the previously-announced two-part documentary George W. Bush this May as part of its ‘American Experience’ strand, exploring the 43rd U.S. president’s “fascinating life and tumultuous presidency.”

The documentary, part of the ‘American Experience’ series of presidential biographies, includes insights from historians, journalists and members of the former president’s (pictured) “inner circle,” including chiefs of staff Andy Card and Joshua Bolten, speechwriter David Frum, press secretary Ari Fleischer, senior advisor Karl Rove and others.

Part one chronicles Bush’s “unorthodox” road to the White House from the once “wild son of a political dynasty” to the winner of the hotly contested 2000 election, less than 10 months before the deadly terrorist attacked of Sept. 11, 2001.

The second part opens with the ensuing war in Iraq and continues through Bush’s second term, as the then-president confronts the devastating impact of Hurricane Katrina and the Great Recession.

“What makes George W. Bush such a fascinating subject is that he was one of the least prepared presidents in our history, yet faced some of the greatest challenges,” said filmmaker Barak Goodman in a statement. “Not since Lincoln has such an inexperienced leader been called upon in a moment of genuine existential crisis. How Bush evolved in office under these pressures — at first struggling mightily, but later finding his feet — illuminates not only his character, but the evolving nature of power and the presidency in an increasingly dangerous world.”

The film is written by Goodman and Chris Durrance and produced by Jamila Ephron. Goodman is the senior producer for Ark Media; Mark Samels and Susan Bellows are executive producers.

George W. Bush premieres May 4 and 5 at 9 a.m. ET /PT on PBS.