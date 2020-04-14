Screen Producers Australia calls for billion-dollar content fund, teams with Australian Made

As Screen Producers Australia (SPA) launches a partnership with the Australian Made campaign, the organization is also calling for the country’s government to implement a AU$1 billion screen content fund.

As the global production industry has halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, SPA is asking the Australian government to take action to secure the future of the screen industry.

“We are therefore calling on the Government to implement a $1 billion screen content fund over the forward estimates to amongst other things, top up the existing tax offsets, assist with insurance risk, support those who have fallen through the cracks and supplement Screen Australia; and the immediate extension of content obligations onto SVOD services, to help share the load,” said SPA CEO Matthew Deaner in a statement. “Our industry is ‘shovel ready’ but it is only direct and timely action along these lines which will ensure that we are able to get back on our feet and restart the production of quality Australian content for our nation’s entertainment and education and to capitalize on export opportunities.”

Further calls to action include quota relief for commercial and subscription broadcasters.

Meanwhile, the organization has also announced plans to team with the Australian Made campaign. The initiative connects Australia’s production with the Australian Made logo, a widely recognized country of origin symbol.

The Australian production industry delivers a $3 billion economic contribution and produces over 1,600 hours of local content each year for television alone.

“At a time when many Australians are turning to screen content for entertainment and education, there is increasing value in being able to communicate the origin of our remarkable content and the Australian Made symbol is a brilliant way to cut through,” said Deaner.