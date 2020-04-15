Gravitas Ventures, Evergreen Podcasts launch “Behind the Doc” podcast

Indie film rights distributor Gravitas Ventures, a division of Red Arrow Studios, has partnered with Evergreen Podcasts to launch Behind the Doc, a podcast series uncovering the stories behind the documentaries in the Gravitas film catalog.

Hosted by writer and producer Heather Grayson and entertainer B.C. Wehman, the audio series will offer a deep dive into select films while also speaking to the filmmakers to shed light on the “biggest surprises during production” and uncovering what it took to bring the project to audiences.

The podcast launched on April 8 and offered a peek behind the curtain at Brent Hodge‘s 2019 film Who Let the Dogs Out, which explores the story behind the hit 1998 song “Who Let the Dogs Out” from Bahamian group Baha Men. Additional documentaries in the debut season include Paul Solet’s Tread (pictured), James Bloniarz’s The Unknown Tour and Tim O’Donnell and Jon Mercer’s Life Without Basketball, among others.

“We are thrilled to partner with Evergreen Podcasts to bring the intricate and remarkable stories of Gravitas documentaries to life. We’re enthusiastic about the opportunity to introduce podcast content to the loyal fans of independent documentaries,” said Nolan Gallagher, founder and CEO of Gravitas Ventures, in a statement.

Founded in 2006, Gravitas Ventures serves as a distributor of independent films, including an extensive documentary films catalog. The company releases more than 500 films per year on VOD in all forms.

Evergreen Podcasts, meanwhile, was founded by Joan Dolan Andrews in January 2017. The company currently boasts 34 podcasts, including Rebel Force Radio and Burn the Boats, and is on pace to deliver more than 4.5 million podcast downloads.