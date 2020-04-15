Saban Community Clinic launches emergency relief fund, postpones “Let’s Get Real” event

Organizers of the annual “Let’s Get Real” event, which honors top production executives from the unscripted industry while benefiting Los Angeles’ Saban Community Clinic, are launching an emergency relief fund in lieu of this year’s edition of the event, which will not be taking place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual celebration, which usually occurs in June in tandem with Realscreen West, helps raise funds to support the Saban Community Clinic’s healthcare services, which provide medical, dental and behavioral services available to the low-income and uninsured men, women and children of Los Angeles. The event has provided significant funding for the Clinic since 2016.

Honorees have included Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz, Cris Abrego, Jonathan Koch and Thom Beers. Last year’s event was co-chaired by Hayden K. Meyer, APA partner and head and SVP of alternative and factual programming; David Eilenberg, ITV America’s chief creative officer; Jimmy Fox, Main Event Media president; and Marc Kamler, APA partner and VP of alternative and factual.

A COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund has been created and is currently accepting donations, which will help pay for the cost of COVID-19 tests; showers, food and health screenings for patients experiencing homelessness; free prescription delivery, medical, dental and mental health telehealth visits and more.

To support the Clinic’s efforts, text AID to 51555 or visit www.sabancommunityclinic.org/covid.