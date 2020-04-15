WGA East files unfair labor practice complaint against NBCU over alleged “union busting”

The Writers Guild of America East filed another unfair labor practice complaint against NBCUniversal Wednesday (April 15) for alleged union busting, reigniting a long standing clash between the two organizations.

WGA East claims NBC News is “refusing” to apply the collective bargaining agreement won by Peacock Productions producers to those now employed under NBC News Studios, the documentary-focused production shingle launched after NBC News pulled the plug on Peacock Productions in January.

A month later, in February, WGA East filed a ULP with the National Labor Relations Board against the media giant.

“In response to what the guild learned from last month’s ULP, the WGAE today filed another ULP against NBC at the NLRB,” WGA East’s release states. “As that charge states, the guild contract must be applied to the freelance producers and associate producers who are hired, and who will be hired in the future, to craft nonfiction programs at ‘NBC News Studios’ (or whatever new label the company might use to cover nonfiction television production).”

The agreement between Peacock Productions employees and NBCUniversal was ratified in January 2019 after years of negotiations. It covered 40 writer-producers and included what WGA East called a “landmark” agreement to establish a “portable, industry-wide nonfiction television healthcare plan.”

Peacock Productions workers officially voted to unionize with WGA East in September 2016. Those workers initially voted in June 2013, but NBCUniversal and Peacock filed an appeal, arguing that they did not have the right to unionize. The National Labor Relations Board impounded the ballots until August when the board ruled that the 100 freelance producers had the right to unionize under federal law.

WGA East claims that in in January 2020, Peacock Productions notified the union that it would “no longer employ writer-producers at Peacock.”

After filing its first ULP regarding the matter in February, WGA East claims NBCUniversal stated “a number of former ‘Peacock’ employees would now work at NBC News Studios producing nonfiction programs.” Furthermore, according to the release issued by WGA East over the matter, “the Guild learned that key leadership from ‘Peacock’ will remain at the helm of ‘NBC News Studios,’ in addition to many Peacock writer-producers.”

Lowell Peterson, executive director of the WGA East, said in a statement: “Freelance employees creating nonfiction programs must be covered by the WGAE collective bargaining agreement, which was the product of years of struggle by freelance writer-producers and which protects their interests and reflects real gains in employment terms and conditions.”

Realscreen has reached out to NBCUniversal for comment on the matter.

With files from Kevin Ritchie