Channel 4 slots two fast turnaround entertainment series

British pubcaster Channel 4 has slated two fast turnaround factual series from Nit Television and production firms Expectation and Momo G.

Reasons To Be Cheerful with Matt Lucas will serve as a 6 x 30-minute comedy entertainment series with host Matt Lucas (pictured). The series, which premieres on April 26 at 7:30 p.m., will celebrate the ability of comedians, TV personalities, musicians, sports stars and everyday people to entertain themselves during self-isolation.

Reasons To Be Cheerful is produced by Nit Television, the joint venture between Harry Hill and CPL Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company. The executive producers are Mobashir Dar, Harry Hill, Murray Boland and Danielle Lux.

Elsewhere, stand-up comedian Mo Gilligan will front a live 4 x 60-minute series Mo Gilligan’s All-Star Happy Hour, where staying in may win you a prize.

The series will contain a mixture of sketches, viral formats, music performances and prize-winning games, with members of the public compete against celebrities in a series of challenges. It is an Expectation and Momo G co-production and the executive producers are Ben Wicks, Mo Gilligan, David Geli and Pollyanna McGirr. The series producer is Rhe-an Archibald and the director is Toby Baker.

“After weeks of relentless grim news and being cooped up at home, Britain desperately needs a dose of fun and Mo and Matt, two of the breakout stars of lockdown, are just the people to administer it,” Ian Katz, director of programs at Channel 4 said in a statement.

Channel 4′s Phil Harris, head of entertainment, and Tom Beck, head of live events and commissioning editor for entertainment, commissioned both series.