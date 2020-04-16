Sharon Vuong exits CBS Entertainment as SVP, alternative programming

Sharon Vuong has stepped down from her role as SVP of alternative programming at CBS Entertainment after nine years with the American broadcaster overall.

Vuong (pictured) departed the ViacomCBS company on Friday (April 10) after the expiration of her contract to take a “much-needed” break to spend more time with her family.

“Although it was a very difficult decision for me, I’m excited to carve out my next chapter, and to enjoy a much-needed break with my family,” Vuong said in an email to staff. “At the same time, it’s unimaginable for me to know exactly how to say goodbye to what truly has become my home away from home.”

Her replacement has yet to be named.

The executive was appointed as SVP of alternative programming in April 2017 after spending six years in CBS’ alternative department, and was tasked with developing new alternative programs, including reality series, game shows and other non-scripted programming.

CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl called Vuong an “invaluable member” of the network’s executive team who was tasked with overseeing CBS’ slate of hit reality franchises, including Survivor, The Amazing Race and Big Brother, while championing the development of last summer’s buzzy Love Island.

Vuong’s email to CBS staff is as follows:

CBS Family,

As some of you may already know – tomorrow will be my last day here at CBS. Although it was a very difficult decision for me, I’m excited to carve out my next chapter, and to enjoy a much needed break with my family. At the same time, it’s unimaginable for me to know exactly how to say goodbye to what truly has become my home away from home.

First and foremost, I tip my hat to ALL of the incredibly talented and wonderful people who work here at CBS and want to say THANK YOU for being my family for the last decade. I am honored to have worked alongside the best in the business and am proud of everything we have accomplished and persevered through together.

From the bottom of my heart I have to express how grateful I am to the Alternative Team for their dedication, infectious passion and hard work in shepherding our legacy franchises as well as launching brand new series during our time together. I couldn’t have asked for a better partnership with a group of individuals – and I am proud to have been the steward of this fantastic team.

Lastly, I’d like to thank Kelly, Thom and the amazing senior leadership, both past and present, whose guidance, support and mentorship I will take with me for the rest of my life.

I will always love CBS, yet I am excited for the next chapter that lies ahead. I am leaving better than I arrived because of the imprint you have left on me.

I truly hope this is not good-bye, as I believe we will always be in this together wherever our journey takes us into the future.

Wishing You All The Best,

Sharon

Kelly Kahl’s email to CBS Staff is below:

Good afternoon, everyone. Some news I wanted to share — our incredible head of alternative, Sharon Vuong, informed Thom and me recently that she would be leaving when her contract expires this week. (If I were on my iPhone, this is where I would type in the sad face emoji.)

Sharon has been an invaluable member of CBS Entertainment, leading the alternative team with creativity, energy and a collaborative, talent-friendly style that our producers have always greatly appreciated.

She was the guardian and shepherd of our signature properties, including “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race” and “Big Brother.” She championed the development of last summer’s buzzy “Love Island” and is behind a couple exciting new shows we hope to have for this summer, “Tough as Nails” and “Game On.”

Although Sharon is leaving, she is not retiring; she is taking a wildly deserved break to spend more time with her family. While that often sounds like spin, in this case it’s absolutely true. Sharon works around the clock – literally – to put out fires, guide producers, make sure episodes are delivered on time and protect the health and welfare of contestants on our shows. I don’t know anyone who pours more sweat into their shows than Sharon, and I don’t know anyone who cares more about their success.

Above all, Sharon loves to win…and she leaves CBS a huge winner in my book. She embodies dedication and is the ultimate team player. We will miss her greatly. We thank her for her terrific work, and we wish her the very best.

Best,

Kelly