Sky to launch documentary, natural history channels in May

Comcast-owned UK telco Sky has set a May launch date for two previously-announced factual channels focused on documentaries and natural history.

Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature will launch May 27 alongside Sky History, a co-branded venture between the company and A+E Networks.

The channels will include hundred of hours of factual programming, offering a mix of premium, original commissions and acquired content.

Sky Documentaries will feature HBO, Showtime and Hulu exclusives, as well as new original documentaries. The channel will include a mix of feature length documentaries and series and will house 100 on demand titles.

Tiles airing on the channel include: Hillary (June 11), a portrait of former Democratic presidential nominee, first lady and secretary of state Hillary Clinton; McMillions (May 27), about an ex-cop who swindled the McDonald’s Monopoly game promotion over the course of a decade; Ali Vs Cavett (May 29), which portrays the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali through his appearances on the Dick Cavett Show; Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men (June 24), a look back on the group’s career; and The Plastic Nile (June 1), which explores the effect of plastic pollution on the world’s longest river.

Elsewhere, Sky Nature will feature landmark original series Wild Animal Babies (May 31), which follows Patrick Aryee and a cast of baby animal characters as they face their first days, weeks and months on planet Earth.

The channel will feature Sky’s existing David Attenborough collection and will be the home of Love Nature 4K’s programming in the UK, with shows including Gangs of Lemur Island (May 27), Africa’s Underwater Wonders (May 27) and Mysteries of the Mekong (May 28).

Finally, Sky History includes a mix of talent-led UK commissions, premium documentaries and franchise programming.

Titles headed to the channel include: The UnXplained (June 9), a series about stories that have “mystified mankind for centuries,” hosed by William Shatner; Ancient Superstructures (June 1), which explores the engineering “mysteries” behind ancient monuments; Secret Wars Uncovered (June 19), which “reveals the facts behind battles that were shrouded in corruption and misinformation”; and Washington (July 4), produced by historian Doris Kearns Godwin and narrated by actor Jeff Daniels, chips away at the image of America’s first president.